Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 791,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,173. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.