Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,697,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,134,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,303,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 338,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.