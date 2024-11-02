Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,992 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

