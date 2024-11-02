Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.46 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $99.57 million and $7.95 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00007853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.28 or 1.00057920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.63849779 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $19,832,847.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

