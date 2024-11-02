ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.22 and traded as high as $57.60. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.
