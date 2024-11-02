Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $41.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

