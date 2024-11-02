Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.91. 54,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 199,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 16.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.