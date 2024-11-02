QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CAO Sells $55,302.75 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $64,069.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $83.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of QCR by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

