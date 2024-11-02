Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.19

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $230.87 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.60 or 0.03590078 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00034834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005903 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,382,566 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

