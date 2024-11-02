Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,599.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quince Therapeutics news, CEO Dirk Thye bought 77,500 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at $79,599.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

