Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

