Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.