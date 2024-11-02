Rarible Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $37.26 million and $1.04 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,504.32 or 0.99938012 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,409.26 or 0.99801317 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,712,053 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rarible Token Trading
