Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

BDGI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 158,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,220. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

