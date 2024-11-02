Realta Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.2% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 343,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

