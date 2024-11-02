Realta Investment Advisors Sells 37,762 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,762 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,076,867 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.