Realta Investment Advisors Sells 5,752 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,027,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,716,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

