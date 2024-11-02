Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 837 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

