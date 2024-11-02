Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $227,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD opened at $392.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.63.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.