Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

