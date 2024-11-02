Reviewing NovelStem International (NSTM) and Its Competitors

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NovelStem International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -23.56% -118.59% -1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.25 NovelStem International Competitors $49.58 billion $125.13 million 3.65

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 88 811 1393 55 2.60

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given NovelStem International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

