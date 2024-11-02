Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 351,704 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.