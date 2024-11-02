Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.2 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.22 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

