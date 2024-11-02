Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.5 %

JOUT stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.96%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.