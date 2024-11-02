Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $86.09 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.