Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 353,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a P/E ratio of -91.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

