Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.