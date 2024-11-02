Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,095,147.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $385,684. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

