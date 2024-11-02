Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Issues Earnings Results

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$97.68 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 52-week low of C$25.52 and a 52-week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

