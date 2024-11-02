Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Silver

In other Rio Silver news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of Rio Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Company insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

