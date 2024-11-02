Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $211,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

