Robert W. Baird Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

