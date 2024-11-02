Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

ROK opened at $268.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

