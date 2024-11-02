Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

