Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

RMBS stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 229,066 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 556,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

