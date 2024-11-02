Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $186.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

EGP stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

