Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $244.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

