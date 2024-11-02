RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12 month low of $93.15 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,522. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

