RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,535 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

