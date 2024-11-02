RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

