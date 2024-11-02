RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.