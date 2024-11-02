Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 130,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

