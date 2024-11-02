Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $428.48 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

