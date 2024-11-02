Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 577,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 92,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

