Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.02 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 268.35 ($3.48). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 270.65 ($3.51), with a volume of 487,619 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.64. The firm has a market cap of £664.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,440.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Schroder Oriental Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

