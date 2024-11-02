Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCUS remained flat at $25.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $25.27.
