Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.13. Scor shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 11,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Scor Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Scor Se will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

