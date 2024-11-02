Seele-N Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,515.05 or 1.00065402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004116 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

