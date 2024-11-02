Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 707,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $59,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $81.65 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

