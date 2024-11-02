Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $34.15 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.