Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

